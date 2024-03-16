Latin Night: March

Chattanooga Entertainment 2255 Center St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Looking for a safe and fun place to go dancing with friends and family in Chattanooga?

Join the 100+ dancers that attend our monthly dance party on the third Saturday of each month! Indulge in a delicious beverage from our fully stocked bar and enjoy listening to your favorite Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia, and Reggaetón music! Tables are limited so reserve yours today!

$10 Entry | 21+ | Free Parking

Full Bar | Pool | Darts

Table Reservations Available

Theater & Dance
954-663-8521
