All About The Laughs Comedy Show headlined by comedian Chris Thomas

1395 Entertainment presents All About the Laughs! Join us at Barking Legs Theater for an evening filled with non-stop laughter and fun. Get ready to enjoy hilarious stand-up comedy headlined by Chris Thomas AKA "The Mayor". Hailing from Washington, D.C. with his perfect blend of humor and charm, Chris, has gained fame as the legendary original host of BET's "Rap City". He's also appeared on HBO's "Def Comedy Jam", Jamie Foxx's "Laffapalooza", and BET's "Comicview", to name a few. This comedy event is a whole vibe and the perfect way to unwind and have a good time with friends or family. Don't miss out on this evening of comedy gold!