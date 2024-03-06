Lavender Bliss: Create Your Own Calming Products - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Larisa Birta on Unsplash Photo by Larisa Birta on Unsplash

For centuries, lavender has been celebrated as a natural wellness aid, renowned for its ability to enhance sleep quality and alleviate symptoms of anxiety.

In this class, we will delve into the world of lavender and its soothing properties, as you create three delightful products. Take a moment to unwind and immerse yourself in the calming scent of lavender as you craft your very own dream pillow, indulge in a luxurious lavender tub tea, and concoct a soothing lavender sleep balm.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com