LEARN A POWERFUL TECHNIQUE TO CONNECT TO YOURSELF - IN-PERSON CLASS

Did you realize you have a guide that stays with you throughout your life waiting to help? Now is the time to connect and it is easier than you realize.

Join mystic Alena Chapman as she shares all the angels, guides and others eager to connect with you and how they can help you. Additionally, the class will connect you with the guide meant for you at this moment in your life’s journey.

About the instructor:

Alena Chapman, a Mystic and your guide on the journey of ascension, has spent her life successfully assisting hundreds in unlocking their true inner selves and cultivating joyous, fulfilling lives by tapping into the authentic gifts of their Soul. Alena seamlessly blends ancient spiritual wisdom of the Universe with modern scientific research of Quantum Physics, bringing clarity, ease, and a deeper understanding to navigate beyond the confines of inner criticism and toxic relationships, and ascend to activating our connection to the soul. With over 30 years of continuous study under mentors like Dr. Bob Proctor and Dr. Wayne Dyer, along with Shamans and other fabulous mentors. Alena's international bestselling books, online classes, Mystical Muse podcast, and compassionate approach empower people worldwide to ascend to connect with their inner selves, experience divine wisdom, and journey towards abundance and confidence.