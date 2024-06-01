× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/leatherworking-basics-cell-phone-bag-in-person-class-1 bag

Join leatherworking specialist Katheryn Hande to make your own custom cell phone bag. In this 2.5 hour class Katheryn will teach you the basics of pattern cutting, hole punching, stitching and leather finishing. You will use scissors, rotary blades, cutting mats, leather slicker, burnishing medium, stitching chisels, needles and wax thread to make your own one-of-a-kind bag.

Leather color choices will include Black, Grey, Brown and Tan.

Are you ready to dive into the joy of creativity? Join us!

About the instructor:

Katheryn Hande is a versatile artist with extensive experience across various mediums, including clothing design, jewelry making, oil, acrylic, and pastel painting, fiber arts, interior design, pottery, clay sculpting, and decorative crafts. Her artistic talent shines through as she thrives on using her imagination and skills to create beautiful things.

A lifelong learner and dedicated creator, Katheryn finds the utmost fulfillment when channeling her creativity into crafting exquisite works of art. While she served as an Education Specialist for 14 years, her passion for providing quality educational opportunities remains unwavering, and she is genuinely invested in the success of others.

In 2021, Katheryn and her family made the move to Tennessee, now residing in Georgetown with her husband, two children, two bunnies, a cat, and their Corgi named Pepper. Eager to contribute to the vibrant art community in Chattanooga, she is excited about teaching creative arts classes and engaging with fellow artists in the area.