Leatherworking Basics: Leather & Macrame Plant Hanger

In this class, leatherworking specialist Katheryn Hande will teach the basics of leather cutting and finishing as well as basic macramé. You will use rotary blades, cutting mats, rulers, hole punches and scissors to craft your very own plant hanger.

Katheryn will provide a selection of tan, brown and black leather options and natural cotton macramé cord. This plant holder will hold up to 6” diameter pot.

Embark on a journey of self-expression and creative fulfillment as you embrace the joy of crafting something truly special.

About the instructor:

Katheryn Hande is a versatile artist with extensive experience across various mediums, including clothing design, jewelry making, oil, acrylic, and pastel painting, fiber arts, interior design, pottery, clay sculpting, and decorative crafts. Her artistic talent shines through as she thrives on using her imagination and skills to create beautiful things.

A lifelong learner and dedicated creator, Katheryn finds the utmost fulfillment when channeling her creativity into crafting exquisite works of art. While she served as an Education Specialist for 14 years, her passion for providing quality educational opportunities remains unwavering, and she is genuinely invested in the success of others.

In 2021, Katheryn and her family made the move to Tennessee, now residing in Georgetown with her husband, two children, two bunnies, a cat, and their Corgi named Pepper. Eager to contribute to the vibrant art community in Chattanooga, she is excited about teaching creative arts classes and engaging with fellow artists in the area.