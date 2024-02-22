× Expand John Dooley Lee Roy Parnell at Songbirds on 2/22/24

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $22

General Admission Day of Show: $27

No Depression may have said it best when they called Lee Roy Parnell, "…a fine writer blessed with a rich, soulful vocal delivery and a blistering array of guitar chops drawn almost equally from Texas blues, Memphis soul, and Southern rock traditions."

Parnell is part of a long line of Texas roots-music eclectics and among the elite few who can be identified as a triple threat. An ace guitarist who is known as one of the best slide guitarists on the planet, smooth soul-drenched vocalist, hit top-shelf songwriter, his music runs the gamut of diversity. Combining the influences of Blue-Eyed Soul, Delta Blues, Road House Rock, Southern Boogie, Texas Swing, Country and Gospel, Parnell's sound defies conventional classification. He draws from a broad range of musical sources and combines them with seamless dexterity and, unlike many other hard-to-pigeonhole artists, Parnell has enjoyed a run of success on the country and blues charts.

After honing his skills over more than a decade of playing clubs in Austin, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and New York, Parnell laid a new foundation in Nashville. Upon earning a regular spot at the famed Bluebird Café and a publishing contract, Parnell launched his solo career on Arista Records, which produced many country hits including "A Little Bit Of You" (#1 hit); "What Kind of Fools Do You Think I Am" & "Tender Moment" (both #2 hits), and four other Top 10 hits: "Love Without Mercy", "On The Road", "I'm Holding My Own", and "Heart's Desire". Parnell also scored Top 15 hits on a moving collaboration with Trisha Yearwood—“When A Woman Loves A Man”—and “Givin’ Water To A Drowning Man”. Parnell has earned two GRAMMY® Award nominations for his instrumental tracks “Cat Walk” (with Flaco Jiménez) and “Mama, Screw Your Wig On Tight" and was nominated for the CMA Vocal Event of the Year on "John the Revelator" (with The Fairfield Four).

Parnell has received widespread acclaim as a guitar slinger. Gibson honored him with the creation and production of the Lee Roy Parnell Signature ’57 Les Paul Goldtop guitar, modeled after the only guitar Parnell owned from the time he was 15 years old until he was well into his 30’s. In 2019, Gibson and Parnell collaborated once again on the Lee Roy Parnell Signature 1959 Les Paul Standard.

During his storied career, Parnell has toured/collaborated with many music legends including The Allman Brothers Band, Merle Haggard, Delbert McClinton, and Bonnie Raitt. In 2011, Parnell was presented with his most cherished honor: being inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, joining the likes of such talented composers as Kris Kristofferson, Rodney Crowell, JD Souther, Willie Nelson, Guy Clark, Mac Davis, and many other legendary singer/songwriters.

In 2017, Parnell released his first new album in over a decade — the critically-acclaimed Midnight Believer — on Vector Recordings/BFD. Parnell produced the Stax and Muscle Shoals-inspired album and co-wrote all 10 songs with award-winning songwriter Greg Barnhill, including the poignant, yet hopeful "Sunny Days", which features a special guest appearance by The Fairfield Four. Midnight Believer made All Music's "Best of 2017 Favorite Blues Albums" list and received rave reviews from the likes of Keb’ Mo’ (“Call up your honey, get your favorite drink. And play this album”) and Rodney Crowell ("With Midnight Believer, Lee Roy Parnell is playing and singing better than ever. The band’s crackin’ and the songs are right on point”). Vintage Guitar raved in a review: "The big percolating funk of 'Hours In Between' sets the stage nicely... Stylish chord changes, a fat guitar sound on the fills, and a nasty, biting feel on the solo gets your attention quickly... 'Too Far Gone' features a gorgeous, melodic solo that is warm enough to melt ice. This is one of the most pleasant surprises from 2017's record releases."