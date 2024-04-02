YOUR LIFE IS A BOOK: HOW TO WRITE YOUR OWN STORY

× Expand Photo by lilartsy on Unsplash write

When indie author Lizbeth Meredith published her memoir, Pieces of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters in late 2016, she knew the stats weren't in her favor. A literary agent told her that no one would read a "misery memoir" any longer that wasn't published by a Kardashian, and if she published her book, it had a less than three percent chance of being adapted for film.

But there are many reasons to write our stories beyond publication: healing, connection, and legacy.

In this workshop, you will learn how the author persisted, and what helped her book to eventually become an Amazon bestseller and a popular TV movie titled Stolen By Their Father.

From healing and connection, to leaving a family legacy, the reasons for writing and how to start the daunting journey of sharing your own story will be discussed. How to muscle through self-doubt, even when you've little time, and resources that will propel you from a want-to-be writer to the author you were meant to be.

About the instructor:

Lizbeth Meredith is an author, professional speaker, podcaster of Persistence U with Lizbeth, a coach for those needing accountability through crises, and victim interviewer for a true crime channel. Now based in Chattanooga after a lifetime in Alaska, Lizbeth retired from a career as a probation supervisor in Alaska, and previously worked as a domestic abuse victim's advocate, and child abuse investigator. Lizbeth holds a degree in journalism and a graduate degree in psychology. Lizbeth enjoys walking, movies, and FaceTiming with her adult daughters and her grandpets.

Ariel Curry is a ghostwriter, editor, and book coach at Ariel Curry Editorial with over 10 years of experience in traditional publishing. As an editor, she enjoys brainstorming and outlining new book ideas, bringing clarity and purpose to prose, and helping authors find resilience in their writing journey. When she’s not working on books, you can find Ariel doing yoga, playing piano, or reading with a glass of wine. She lives in Chattanooga, TN, with her husband, two rescue dogs, a kitten, and a beehive.