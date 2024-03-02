Life Planning: Goal Setting for Living Your Best Life - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Got goals for your life? How are you doing with setting and achieving them?

We can learn a lot from corporate practices, even quarterly goal-setting and reviews. This practice is great for professional goals but it can also be applied to our personal lives.

Focusing on personal goals will help us to be a happier version of ourselves in all aspects of life. In this class, you’ll learn to focus more on yourself so you can be a better mom, partner, employee, friend...(whatever fits your life!).

Let's figure out what is important to you and how to get more of it in your life!

About the instructor:

Chattanooga native Teresea Patton is the founder of Patton a Passionate Life. She is a creative hippie mama who thrives on helping others enjoy life to the fullest. Teresea believes people deserve to feel empowered, happy, and confident. Whether it’s art, cooking, travel, or any other amazing thing, she wants to help others find what makes them feel all those things. Let her help you build a life you are truly passionate about.

Info

Health & Wellness
4235212643
