Little Owl Fairy House Festival and 5K

Audubon Acres 900 North Sanctuary Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Visit Audubon Acres for a day of fun! This low-key event will feature the Little Owl 5K, vendors, and local music. For 2023 we have added a whimsical theme to the event. Home-school students, schools, groups, and individuals can create whimsical fairy houses out of natural materials that will be showcased on one of our trails. Event goers will be able to walk through these creative buildings and vote for their favorite fairy house!

Early Morning 5k race put on by WildTrails

4238921499
