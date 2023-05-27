Little Owl Fairy House Festival

to

Audubon Acres 900 North Sanctuary Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Visit Audubon Acres for a day of fun! This low-key event will feature the Little Owl 5K, vendors, and local music. For 2023 we have added a whimsical theme to the event. Home-school students, schools, groups, and individuals can create fairy houses out of natural materials that will be showcased on one of our trails. Event goers will be able to walk through these creative buildings and vote for their favorite fairy house! 5k Race starts at 9:00am

Info

Audubon Acres 900 North Sanctuary Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
4238921499
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Little Owl Fairy House Festival - 2023-05-27 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Little Owl Fairy House Festival - 2023-05-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Little Owl Fairy House Festival - 2023-05-27 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Little Owl Fairy House Festival - 2023-05-27 09:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 16, 2023

Wednesday

May 17, 2023

Thursday

May 18, 2023

Friday

May 19, 2023

Saturday

May 20, 2023

Sunday

May 21, 2023

Monday

May 22, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours