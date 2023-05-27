× Expand Nature Museum VT Little Owl Fairy House Festival - 1 Festival

Visit Audubon Acres for a day of fun! This low-key event will feature the Little Owl 5K, vendors, and local music. For 2023 we have added a whimsical theme to the event. Home-school students, schools, groups, and individuals can create fairy houses out of natural materials that will be showcased on one of our trails. Event goers will be able to walk through these creative buildings and vote for their favorite fairy house! 5k Race starts at 9:00am