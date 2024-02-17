Live Demo: "Painting with Pastels" with Linda Coulter

× Expand Linda Coulter Trio

On Saturday, February 17th, at In-Town Gallery, you’ll want to meet talented pastelist, Linda Coulter, and see her demonstration, “Painting with Pastels". Linda first discovered pastels in a portraits class, and knew she had found her medium. Describing her style as impressionistic realism, she seeks to engage the viewer's emotional imagination, while providing a sense of realism that taps into personal experience. “Pastel is an amazing medium,” Coulter says, “that uses the same pigments found in oil or watercolors, but uses them in a more pure form, which allows pastel to have intense color.” An associate member of the Pastel Society of America, Linda teaches plein air workshops in Cozumel, Taos, Italy, and Chattanooga.

