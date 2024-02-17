Live Demo: "Painting with Pastels" with Linda Coulter

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

On Saturday, February 17th, at In-Town Gallery, you’ll want to meet talented pastelist, Linda Coulter, and see her demonstration, “Painting with Pastels". Linda first discovered pastels in a portraits class, and knew she had found her medium. Describing her style as impressionistic realism, she seeks to engage the viewer's emotional imagination, while providing a sense of realism that taps into personal experience. “Pastel is an amazing medium,” Coulter says, “that uses the same pigments found in oil or watercolors, but uses them in a more pure form, which allows pastel to have intense color.” An associate member of the Pastel Society of America, Linda teaches plein air workshops in Cozumel, Taos, Italy, and Chattanooga.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!

