Live Music with Ally Grace

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for sips, dips and Ally Grace on the patio! Georgia-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter and artist Ally Grace pushes the boundaries of pop and country-rock with her catchy melodies and honest lyrics. She takes inspiration from artists like Taylor Swift, Ruston Kelly, and Phoebe Bridgers, and she is currently pursuing a songwriting degree at Belmont University.

Wednesday evenings also mean $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, along with half price select bottles of wine.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
14234853050
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Ally Grace - 2023-05-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Ally Grace - 2023-05-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Ally Grace - 2023-05-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Ally Grace - 2023-05-10 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Win With The Pulse!