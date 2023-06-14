Live Music with Ally Thomas

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for sips, dips and Ally Grace on the patio! Georgia-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter and artist Ally Grace pushes the boundaries of pop and country-rock with her catchy melodies and honest lyrics. She takes inspiration from artists like Taylor Swift, Ruston Kelly, and Phoebe Bridgers, and she is currently pursuing a songwriting degree at Belmont University.

Wednesday evenings also mean $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, along with half price select bottles of wine.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
