Live Music with Barron Wilson

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

You know what makes Thursday evenings even better? Live music! Local musician, Barron Wilson will be on our covered patio playing all your easy listening favorites.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Barron Wilson - 2024-05-23 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Barron Wilson - 2024-05-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Barron Wilson - 2024-05-23 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Barron Wilson - 2024-05-23 18:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

February 16, 2024

Saturday

February 17, 2024

Sunday

February 18, 2024

Monday

February 19, 2024

Tuesday

February 20, 2024

Wednesday

February 21, 2024

Thursday

February 22, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours