Live Music with Catfish Hill

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Live music on the patio makes for an evening well spent! Join us for live music by Catfish Hill, along with $7.50 seasonal sangria flights.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
