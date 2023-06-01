Live Music Cody Harris

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We’ll see you on the patio for sangria and live music. Enjoy soulful americana singer and songwriter Cody Harris while you sip $7.50 seasonal sangria flights.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
14234853050
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music Cody Harris - 2023-06-01 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music Cody Harris - 2023-06-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music Cody Harris - 2023-06-01 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music Cody Harris - 2023-06-01 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 23, 2023

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

May 24, 2023

Thursday

May 25, 2023

Friday

May 26, 2023

Saturday

May 27, 2023

Sunday

May 28, 2023

Monday

May 29, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours