Live Music with Courtney Holder

Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for dinner, drinks and what’s sure to be a great show!
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for dinner, drinks and what’s sure to be a great show!
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkJosey Clay
-
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsSchutte Family Lecture Series Convocation at Southern Adventist University
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSpringtheme
-
Art & ExhibitionsRiver Gallery March-April Exhibit Opening
-
Art & Exhibitions MarketsFirst Friday at ClearStory Arts
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family OutdoorReach for the Peaks 2023
-
Education & Learning Kids & Family OutdoorLearn to Outdoor Rock Climb with Chattanooga Guided Adventures
-
Art & ExhibitionsSculpture Demo with Patricia Magers
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink OutdoorLive Music on the Patio
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga with Robyn Stringfellow
-
Concerts & Live MusicLisa Reeves
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family OutdoorReach for the Peaks 2023
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.