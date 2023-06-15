Live Music with Courtney Holder

Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for dinner, drinks and what’s sure to be a great show!
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for dinner, drinks and what’s sure to be a great show!
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicFiesta Tuesday with Mark Andrew
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Health & WellnessSnapfest 420
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyCreate & Sip: Doll Making
-
Concerts & Live MusicYouth Talent Show – Hosted by Amber Carrington
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Parties & ClubsDrink & Discover: Proms from the Past
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Charity & Fundraisers Outdoor Sports2023 Annual Charity Golf Tournament
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkBattle Below the Clouds
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsPSC sponsors Kathryn Northcott Workshop
-
Festivals & Fairs423 DAY FESTIVAL
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Markets423 DAY FESTIVAL
-
Concerts & Live MusicLisa Reeves
-
Concerts & Live MusicNew Music Mondays with C-Grimey
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.