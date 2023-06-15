Live Music with Courtney Holder

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.

Join us for dinner, drinks and what’s sure to be a great show!

