Dos Fuegos plus one comes hard and fast with an eclectic blend of music from Delta Blues, Lofi Boombap, and Hip Hop fused with rock... with the indelible Yattie Westfield playing drums and guitar at the same time! It's definitely a must-see show!
Live Music with Dos Fuegos
to
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
The Pulse Spotlight
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicZech Dallas Live on the Patio
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsBrenna Bone
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsTanner Burch at Whiskey Cowgirl
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyArt After School
-