Live Music with Eric Kirkendoll
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sips, dips and live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. Well, yes please! Treat yourself to $3 house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, and half price select bottles of wine. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
