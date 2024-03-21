Live Music with Eric Turner

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Spend your Thursday evening enjoying live music on the patio! E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, playing with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.

Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
