Live Music with Gabe Newell

Gabe Newell will be on the patio this evening to rock your soul. In addition to the tunes, enjoy $7.50 seasonal sangria flights along with your southern coastal favorites.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Gabe Newell will be on the patio this evening to rock your soul. In addition to the tunes, enjoy $7.50 seasonal sangria flights along with your southern coastal favorites.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Concerts & Live MusicSangria Flights with Sam Steadman
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & Readings This & ThatPSC presents Larry & Myra Reneau May 18, 2023
-
Concerts & Live MusicDixon's Violin at Redbud - Chattanooga
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness SportsIRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Service Project
-
Kids & Family Markets This & ThatFree Pancake Breakfast
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Theater & DanceSchool Showcase 2023
Parties & ClubsLatin Night!
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyWild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyWild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyWild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.