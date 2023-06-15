Live Music with Gabe Newell

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Gabe Newell will be on the patio this evening to rock your soul. In addition to the tunes, enjoy $7.50 seasonal sangria flights along with your southern coastal favorites.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
14234853050
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Gabe Newell - 2023-06-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Gabe Newell - 2023-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Gabe Newell - 2023-06-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Gabe Newell - 2023-06-15 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 18, 2023

Friday

May 19, 2023

Saturday

May 20, 2023

Sunday

May 21, 2023

Monday

May 22, 2023

Tuesday

May 23, 2023

Wednesday

May 24, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours