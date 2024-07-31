Live Music with Kyle Phelan

Make Wednesday a real party and join us wine specials along with live music from Kyle Phelan. Listen to the tunes while sipping $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet along with $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus and smoked salmon dip.

Rooted in southern rock and blues, Kyle Phelan plays guitar and sings from his soul. He plays a mix of blues and country alongside slow jams, soulful covers and original music. His unique blend of genres will leave you smiling, singing along and ready for more!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.