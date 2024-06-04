Live Music with Lew Card

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It’s Taco Tuesday and we’ve got Lew Card on the patio! In addition to the tunes, enjoy $6 shrimp cocktail, $5 margaritas, and $18 margarita pitchers, along with $3.50 tacos until 6:30 PM.

Singer, songwriter Lew Card is coming to Ooltewah! Finding inspiration in whiskey and the circus known as Austin, Texas, he is a song all his own. Join us for dinner, drinks and a good time.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

