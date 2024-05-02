Live Music with Lucy Smith
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sangria Flight Nights were made to be enjoyed on the patio while relaxing with live music! Join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights and music from Lucy Smith!
Lucy Smith is a sophomore in high school at Hilger Higher Learning. She started writing songs at the age of seven as a way to share how she perceived the world and processed her feelings. She later learned to play guitar to put melodies to the lyrics. Lucy feels music is such a beautiful form of art, and it’s one that was made to be shared.
We hope you’ll join us for the tunes on the patio!
*Music scheduled weather permitting.