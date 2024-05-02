Live Music with Lucy Smith

Sangria Flight Nights were made to be enjoyed on the patio while relaxing with live music! Join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights and music from Lucy Smith!

Lucy Smith is a sophomore in high school at Hilger Higher Learning. She started writing songs at the age of seven as a way to share how she perceived the world and processed her feelings. She later learned to play guitar to put melodies to the lyrics. Lucy feels music is such a beautiful form of art, and it’s one that was made to be shared.

We hope you’ll join us for the tunes on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.