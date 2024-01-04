New Year, same great music! Enjoy a mix of classic R&B, Motown, Classic Rock, Country and Blues from local favorite, Mark Andrew! Relax on our heated, enclosed patio while enjoying dinner and live music!
Live Music with Mark Andrew
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
