Live Music with Mark Stachowicz

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Celebrate the halfway mark of the week with $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine along with Mark Stachowicz on the patio!

A Chattanooga high school senior, Mark developed a love for singing and playing guitar through his middle school years and has been leading music at his home church for the past five years. I cover all genres of music, from the classics to modern country, to the hottest pop hits from throughout the years.

*Music weather permitting

Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
