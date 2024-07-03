Live Music with Mark Stachowicz

Celebrate the halfway mark of the week with $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine along with Mark Stachowicz on the patio!

A Chattanooga high school senior, Mark developed a love for singing and playing guitar through his middle school years and has been leading music at his home church for the past five years. I cover all genres of music, from the classics to modern country, to the hottest pop hits from throughout the years.

*Music weather permitting