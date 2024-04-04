Live Music with Sam Steadman

to

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Thirsty Thursday calls for Sangria Flights on the patio! Join us for live music from Sam Steadman and $7.50 seasonal sangria flights!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
14234853050
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Sam Steadman - 2024-04-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Sam Steadman - 2024-04-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Sam Steadman - 2024-04-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Sam Steadman - 2024-04-04 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Dining Out & About Town

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Friday

March 22, 2024

Saturday

March 23, 2024

Sunday

March 24, 2024

Monday

March 25, 2024

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Wednesday

March 27, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours