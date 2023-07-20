Live Music with Zech Dallas

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick off the weekend a little early with some smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show.

Concerts & Live Music
