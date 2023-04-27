Kick off the weekend a little early with some smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show.
Live Music with Zech Dallas
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
