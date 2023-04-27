Live Music with Zech Dallas

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Kick off the weekend a little early with some smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Zech Dallas - 2023-04-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Zech Dallas - 2023-04-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Zech Dallas - 2023-04-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Zech Dallas - 2023-04-27 18:00:00 ical

Entertainment Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

March 4, 2023

Sunday

March 5, 2023

Monday

March 6, 2023

Tuesday

March 7, 2023

Wednesday

March 8, 2023

Thursday

March 9, 2023

Friday

March 10, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours