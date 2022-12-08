Local Theater Auditions for Chess: The Musical!

AUDITION NOTICE - Please read carefully for all audition details.

Auditions will be held on December 8th and 9th at Brainerd United Methodist Church from 6:30-8:30 PM, with callbacks TBA. You only need to attend one night of auditions. Please prepare a 32 bar cut of a song in a style similar to that of the show that demonstrates your vocal ability. An accompanist will be provided. No monologue is required, but you may asked to do a short cold read as part of your audition. No dance call will be required.

If you are unable to attend in-person auditions, please send an audition video following the above guidelines to onibproductions@gmail.com by December 9th. Please sing with a recording or accompanist - a cappella auditions are not recommended.

Rehearsals will begin in January, with performances February 24-26. Please bring all schedule conflicts to your audition.

All roles are open to any race and gender. Performers must be 17+. Minors will require a parent or guardian's permission to be cast.

ROLES:

The Arbiter: Vocal Range required – B3-A5 Plays 30s-50s - Narrator and coldly objective, no-nonsense referee of the championship tournament and also the president of the International Chess Federation.

Walter deCourcey: Vocal Range required – A3-A5 Plays 30s-50s – A financial administrator in Freddie's delegation and seemingly a secret CIA agent.

Svetlana Sergievskaya: Vocal Range required – F3-E5 strong belt is needed. Please provide an audition piece showcasing a high belt. Plays 20s-30s - Anatoly's estranged wife who, under KGB force, tries to persuade Anatoly to return to his homeland and family.

Male & Female Featured Soloists/Ensemble: Vocal Range Required – Soprano, Alto, Tenor, Baritone, Bass. 20s-60s – Roles will require ability to portray numerous characters while providing complex vocals in ensemble format as well as featured solos. Must be able to move through basic choreography.

Female Featured Dancers: 20s-60s - Looking for dancers with intermediate-advanced experience in ballet/contemporary who can sing basic vocals. Will also portray numerous characters throughout the show.

Choral Members: Looking for a standard full choir of Soprano, Alto, Tenor Bass All ages- Chorus will be called for fewer rehearsals and will be able to hold their music books during performances as this show is staged in Concert format. No dance is required. Basic music reading skills preferred.

Note: the roles of Anatoly, Freddie, Florence, and Molokov have been filled.