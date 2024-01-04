Locals Appreciation Days at Ruby Falls!

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

In celebration of our 95th anniversary, Ruby Falls is offering a discount to residents of Hamilton, Bradley, Marion, and Walker counties every Thursday in January! The discount is applicable for adult tickets of Cave Walk tours on Thursdays throughout January.

Please note that discounted tickets can only be purchased in person at Ruby Falls and cannot be purchased online. A valid photo ID with a zip code in one of the four counties listed must be shown at time of purchase.

This event runs from Jan 4, 2024 to Jan 25, 2024 and happens every:

Thursdays: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Kids & Family, Outdoor
423-269-6127
