Locals Appreciation Days at Ruby Falls!

In celebration of our 95th anniversary, Ruby Falls is offering a discount to residents of Hamilton, Bradley, Marion, and Walker counties every Thursday in January! The discount is applicable for adult tickets of Cave Walk tours on Thursdays throughout January.

Please note that discounted tickets can only be purchased in person at Ruby Falls and cannot be purchased online. A valid photo ID with a zip code in one of the four counties listed must be shown at time of purchase.

This event runs from Jan 4, 2024 to Jan 25, 2024 and happens every:

Thursdays: 9:00am - 7:00pm