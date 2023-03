× Expand Chattanooga Lookouts Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Fans will have the opportunity to receive a digital coupon for a FREE item from Chick-fil-a on Chick-fil-a Giveaway Wednesday!