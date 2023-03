× Expand Chattanooga Lookouts Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. After the game, fans will have the opportunity to play catch on the field! Tennis balls will be provided.