Lotion Bars 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this hands-on class, you will learn how to create your very own lotion bars — the perfect thing to nourish your skin during the upcoming cooler months. All supplies provided to make six lotion bars per person.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Home & Garden
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lotion Bars 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lotion Bars 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lotion Bars 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lotion Bars 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-26 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 8, 2024

Friday

February 9, 2024

Saturday

February 10, 2024

Sunday

February 11, 2024

Monday

February 12, 2024

Tuesday

February 13, 2024

Wednesday

February 14, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours