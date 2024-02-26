Lotion Bars 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Canva photos for classes horizontal Image via Canva

In this hands-on class, you will learn how to create your very own lotion bars — the perfect thing to nourish your skin during the upcoming cooler months. All supplies provided to make six lotion bars per person.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com