LOVE GROOVE Spoken Word, Open Mic, Live Music & Dinner Show featuring jazz trumpeter, Melvin M. Miller and Swayyvo

Just in time for the season of love, join us for an evening filled with love, poetry, and music at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Downtown Chattanooga. LOVE GROOVE is an annual experience not to be missed, promising to leave you with cherished memories and a heart full of love.

Tickets are available for this highly anticipated event, with a choice of two showings to choose from. This event features live performances by featured musical guests, a meal catered by Rodizio Grill, and an atmosphere filled with love and art. Perfect for couples, groups and singles.

Your ticket covers reserved seating (the best seats will sell first), a meal catered by Rodizio Grill, an interactive open mic poetry/spoken word show, live music including a dance floor and cash bar.

Your ticket purchase also qualifies you for discounted rooms at the Holiday Inn & Suites. Details will be sent after your tickets are purchased.

Due to the event's popularity, we recommend securing your tickets early to guarantee your spot at this unforgettable night of spoken word poetry and music.