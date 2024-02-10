Love You A Latte! Cookie Decorating 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo Example via Parties with Pizazz cookies

In this class, cookie decorating specialists, Tina Corea and Karla Hodges, will share their LOVE of cookie decorating as they teach this special skill!

You’ll learn expert tips on baking and decorating cookies and will share recipes for both dough and icing. Participants will decorate three Valentine cookies in this fun and educational class!

Ticket sales end 24 hours in advance.

About the instructors:

Tina Corea and Karla Hodges own event planning business, Parties with Pizazz, in Knoxville, Tennessee. They plan, coordinate, design, and decorate for any special event. Both Tina and Karla have enjoyed baking for their own special family celebrations over the years. They love the way food brings family and friends together, so they decided to add their special, custom decorated cookies to their list of services. Both friends and family members have begged them to teach others how to do it, so they are now offering cookie decorating classes. Tina and Karla are also teachers- having taught a total of 44 years combined!