Love You A Latte! Cookie Decorating 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this class, cookie decorating specialists, Tina Corea and Karla Hodges, will share their LOVE of cookie decorating as they teach this special skill!

You’ll learn expert tips on baking and decorating cookies and will share recipes for both dough and icing. Participants will decorate three Valentine cookies in this fun and educational class!

Ticket sales end 24 hours in advance.

About the instructors:

Tina Corea and Karla Hodges own event planning business, Parties with Pizazz, in Knoxville, Tennessee. They plan, coordinate, design, and decorate for any special event. Both Tina and Karla have enjoyed baking for their own special family celebrations over the years. They love the way food brings family and friends together, so they decided to add their special, custom decorated cookies to their list of services. Both friends and family members have begged them to teach others how to do it, so they are now offering cookie decorating classes. Tina and Karla are also teachers- having taught a total of 44 years combined!

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Food & Drink
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Love You A Latte! Cookie Decorating 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-10 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Love You A Latte! Cookie Decorating 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Love You A Latte! Cookie Decorating 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-10 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Love You A Latte! Cookie Decorating 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-10 15:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 1, 2024

Friday

February 2, 2024

Saturday

February 3, 2024

Sunday

February 4, 2024

Monday

February 5, 2024

Tuesday

February 6, 2024

Wednesday

February 7, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours