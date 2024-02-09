Lover Embroidery: Taylor Swift Stitch and Sip - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Gio Gix on Unsplash Photo by Gio Gix on Unsplash

Meet me at midnight? Or actually 6pm on a Friday? In this embroidery class we will celebrate all things Taylor Swift! T. Swift is having a moment and in this embroidery class you can capture your favorite era in fabric and thread. Stitch a favorite lyric with a decorative border for a Gorgeous one-of-a-kind piece to cover that Blank Space in your home.

This course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery hoop designs and learn popular threading techniques. First learn the back stitch to hand embroider your lyric of choice and then embellish your design with a floral border and Swifty additions (like a cat for good Karma)! Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, chain stitch, and the french knot. A basic introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

All embroidery supplies will be provided: plenty of muslin to practice and use, iron-on design to learn from and keep, five colors of embroidery thread, an embroidery needle, and a 6” embroidery hoop — all for you to keep!

Please note: All participants will email their favorite Taylor Swift lyric to The Chattery after purchasing a ticket. Email address is info@thechattery.org. Class registration ends 24 hours in advance on February 8th at 6pm.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Chattanooga in 2018 by way of Seattle, Washington. Sarah has worked in museums and nonprofits for over 15 years, with a focus on multicultural learning and authentic storytelling. You can find Sarah usually reading and writing about nonprofits, museums, and identity. She loves to embroider, garden, ride horses, and travel with her husband, Alex. Check out her page, @thedearfox on Instagram for more embroidery inspiration.