Low Back Pain And Core Engagement

From unraveling the intricacies of back and core anatomy to mastering Dr. Stuart McGill's Big 3 exercises, participants will gain practical insights and tools for enhancing stability and reducing discomfort.

In this class you will learn:

Anatomy of the back and core

Core stiffness - and what that means

Which muscles we should be activating and some queuing myths

Why does everybody tell us to stretch?

The McGill Big 3 - anterior, lateral and posterior core stability

What are "Sleeping glutes" and how do they affect the low back

About the teacher:

Dr. Elizabeth Schwartz, better known as Libby, graduated at the top of her class from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga with a Doctorate of Physical therapy, after receiving a Bachelor’s of Food Science and Nutrition from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

After various clinical rotations and working as a travel physical therapist in Washington state, Libby found that the traditional insurance based physical therapy or hospital practice did not provide the individualized patient care in an efficient and effective manner. Consequently, Libby established Movement Mantra Physical Therapy, where individuals can be treated as a whole—addressing not only pain, but performance, and improving quality of life building individualized health "toolboxes".

Libby holds her CSCS as a certified strength and conditioning specialist, 200 RYT as a registered yoga teacher, and is a Precision One certified nutrition coach. These facets of her background give her a uniquely "whole"istic approach when it comes health and wellness and an ability to work with people on that larger aspects of health for longevity.

When not in the clinic or working with nutrition clients you can find Libby out running the riverwalk of Chattanooga, hitting the weights in the gym, or sweating it out in yoga class. She loves to travel the world, trying out good food and spending time outside with family and friends.