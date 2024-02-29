Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play

× Expand Main Image: https://www.shutterstock.com/catalog/collections/3273210094141048659-bb0e944e81fa8e6546a4bad66db99722b8a5dff5e1ef43a2c08814e2e2618403Background Image: https://www.shutterstock.com/catalog/collections/3273210094141048659-bb0e944e81fa8e6546a4bad66db99722b8a5dff5e1ef43a2c08814e2e2618403 Mental Health Awareness: Theater Feature

Mark you calendars and join us at Barking Legs Theater on Dodds Ave for a theatrical experience link no other. "Luce" has a gripping story line about race, trust, and privelege that will leave you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. And will raise questions around the roles teachers & parents play in the lives of teenagers. Sunday show date will feature a panel discussion and talk back!