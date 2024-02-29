Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Mark you calendars and join us at Barking Legs Theater on Dodds Ave for a theatrical experience link no other. "Luce" has a gripping story line about race, trust, and privelege that will leave you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. And will raise questions around the roles teachers & parents play in the lives of teenagers. Sunday show date will feature a panel discussion and talk back!

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
615-364-2645
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-02-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-02-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-02-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-02-29 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-01 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-02 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Luce: A Dramatic Stage Play - 2024-03-03 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

February 2, 2024

Saturday

February 3, 2024

Sunday

February 4, 2024

Monday

February 5, 2024

Tuesday

February 6, 2024

Wednesday

February 7, 2024

Thursday

February 8, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours