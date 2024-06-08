Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck @ Riverfront Nights

Ross's Landing Park 100 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck is going to be onstage for Riverfront Nights this year on June 8 to open up for the electric the McCrary Sisters at 7pm. You won't wanna miss this awesome event of music and fun.

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
