Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck @ Riverfront Nights

Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck at Riverfront Nights w/ The McCrary Sisters

Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck is going to be onstage for Riverfront Nights this year on June 8 to open up for the electric the McCrary Sisters at 7pm. You won't wanna miss this awesome event of music and fun.