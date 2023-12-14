Magnificat: A Christmas Celebration

Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Magnificat: A Christmas Celebration

Join us for this special holiday event brought to you by Choral Arts of Chattanooga with special guests Neshawn Calloway and the Center for Creative Arts.

Concerts & Live Music
