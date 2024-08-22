Make & Take: Natural Skincare

Indulge in a self-care workshop, learn how to make a healing skin salve and a calendula face oil, that will moisturize and replenish your skin.

We will provide the ingredients, so just come, relax, and learn how to care for your skin using the power of plants!

This class will be led by Crabtree Farms Executive Director, Melonie Lusk. During a 2008 hiatus from her non-profit leadership roles, Melonie studied Aesthetics at the Aveda Institute at Washington D.C. to explore her passion for natural remedies for everyday wellness. Since then she has continued her exploration in formulating herbal remedies for wellness and skincare and earned an herbalist certification from Ecoversity.

Please contact Christiana at 423-493-9155 or email: ckey@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Meghan Lewis: mlewis@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.