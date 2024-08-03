× Expand (c) 2024, Designed by Cortina Jenelle Caldwell Make Change @ Maker Day 2024 - 1 Maker Day Banner with themed activities for "2034: Chattanooga in the Making".

Chattanooga's Downtown Library will be filled with four levels of fun for the entire family for the inaugural Maker Day! Attendees can enjoy an interactive exhibit of the 10 year history of the 4th Floor Makerspace; live demos, talks and workshops from today's avid 4th Floor-made brands, businesses, artisans; and "2034: Chattanooga in the Making" to future-cast the next ten years of making with themed activity labs. Visit chattanoogamakerday.com for event highlights + details. Make plans to join us Saturday, August 3rd!

Want to get involved? RSVP here to volunteer or contribute - https://forms.gle/Qy7TXMRxsqEDBDGPA

The corridor between Broad Street and 11th will come alive with life-size lawn games and buskers, while inside is a creative wonderland with something for everyone - cyanotypes, screenprinting, zine making, podcasting, button-making, map making and so much more! Typical library activities and 4th Floor equipment will still be available, but also host additional activities in celebration of Maker Day. FREE to attend, no tickets required.

Thank you to event partners and sponsors: Chattanooga Public Library, Cortina Jenelle Branding Agency, River City Company & Lyndhurst Foundation.