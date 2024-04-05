MAKEUP LESSONS FOR BUSY PROFESSIONALS - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo via Beyond the Literal Photo via Beyond the Literal

The goal of this class is for you to build a new relationship with your beauty routine so that you can create the outcomes that help you tap into the best version yourself. In this class, you will gather easy and time-saving tips for elevating your image while still feeling like you. We’ll talk about setting a clear plan of action for creating natural looks and discuss the secrets to makeup. Also, your questions will be answered.

Makeup Aesthetics For This Class: Timeless, effortless, sophisticated, soft, yet defined.

You will be able to use the tools, tips and resources from this class for Zoom meetings, business lunches, happy hours and more. This makeup lesson will help you navigate your busy lifestyle with simple ways to show up feeling & looking more confident than ever. This is a great opportunity to upgrade your routine without the need to buy new products, simply learn how to use what you already own.

Supplies needed: Your makeup bag & clean makeup brushes. Please feel free to come with or without makeup.

Please note: We will not be discussing heavy makeup looks, trends, or graphic eyeliner.

About the instructor:

Naomi Robles has been in the beauty industry for 20 years, and she plans on teaching and talking about beauty into her 90s. She has worked on films, music videos, celebrities, commercials, red carpets, reality TV, adventure elopements, magazines, weddings, and everything in between.

Naomi is passionate about teaching women how to cultivate that feeling of beauty from within. Her teachings and methods are grounded in self-improvement, personal branding, and artistry. As a businesswoman, Naomi understands the importance of keeping the "fluff" out and providing actionable techniques that will transform how her clients look and feel, so that they can continue living life without the overwhelm of a mediocre makeup routine.