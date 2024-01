× Expand Jen Lambert - Jambert Designs Celebrating Long Duck Dong

Revelers rejoice! The Mystikal Krewe of Indulgences is hosting its 28th annual Mardi Gras celebration. Enjoy a Full Cajun buffet, Open Beer & Wine, liquor cash bar, party favors, dancing, live Dixieland Band, & help us crown our king and queen of Chattanooga Mardi Gras. Join us to Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler...Let the Good Times Roll! Proceeds go to support Downside Up, Inc.