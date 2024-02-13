Mardi Gras at Wanderlinger

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Get ready to let the good times roll at Wanderlinger Brewing's Mardi Gras Celebration!

We're bringing in Gino Fanelli and the Jalopy Brothers, a zydeco style band, to heat up the night with live music from 7-10.

And while you're dancing to the beat, indulge in some delicious Hurricanes, Muffulettas, Etouffee and Gumbo, the perfect Mardi Gras feast. And don't forget the King Cake, a traditional Mardi Gras treat.

There will be a costume contest with prize for best dressed!

Leading up to Tuesday we will have supplies to make your own mask starting a week ahead of time! Great activity to do with the kids!

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Food & Drink
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mardi Gras at Wanderlinger - 2024-02-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mardi Gras at Wanderlinger - 2024-02-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mardi Gras at Wanderlinger - 2024-02-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mardi Gras at Wanderlinger - 2024-02-13 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

January 19, 2024

Saturday

January 20, 2024

Sunday

January 21, 2024

Monday

January 22, 2024

Tuesday

January 23, 2024

Wednesday

January 24, 2024

Thursday

January 25, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours