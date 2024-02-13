Mardi Gras at Wanderlinger

× Expand wanderlinger wanderlinger

Get ready to let the good times roll at Wanderlinger Brewing's Mardi Gras Celebration!

We're bringing in Gino Fanelli and the Jalopy Brothers, a zydeco style band, to heat up the night with live music from 7-10.

And while you're dancing to the beat, indulge in some delicious Hurricanes, Muffulettas, Etouffee and Gumbo, the perfect Mardi Gras feast. And don't forget the King Cake, a traditional Mardi Gras treat.

There will be a costume contest with prize for best dressed!

Leading up to Tuesday we will have supplies to make your own mask starting a week ahead of time! Great activity to do with the kids!