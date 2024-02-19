Mark Janzen to Present Archaeological Lecture at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Mark Janzen, PhD

Southern Adventist University welcomes Mark Janzen, PhD, associate professor at Lipscomb University and its Lanier Center for Biblical Archaeology in Nashville, Tennessee, to present “From Miracles to Mt. Sinai: Recent Research on the Route of the Exodus.” The community is invited to this Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum Lecture highlighting the history and archaeology of the ancient Near East on Monday, February 19, at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on campus. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for live-stream options and additional information.