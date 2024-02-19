Mark Janzen to Present Archaeological Lecture at Southern Adventist University

to

Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

Southern Adventist University welcomes Mark Janzen, PhD, associate professor at Lipscomb University and its Lanier Center for Biblical Archaeology in Nashville, Tennessee, to present “From Miracles to Mt. Sinai: Recent Research on the Route of the Exodus.” The community is invited to this Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum Lecture highlighting the history and archaeology of the ancient Near East on Monday, February 19, at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on campus. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for live-stream options and additional information.

Info

Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Mark Janzen to Present Archaeological Lecture at Southern Adventist University - 2024-02-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mark Janzen to Present Archaeological Lecture at Southern Adventist University - 2024-02-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mark Janzen to Present Archaeological Lecture at Southern Adventist University - 2024-02-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mark Janzen to Present Archaeological Lecture at Southern Adventist University - 2024-02-19 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 10, 2024

Thursday

January 11, 2024

Friday

January 12, 2024

Saturday

January 13, 2024

Sunday

January 14, 2024

Monday

January 15, 2024

Tuesday

January 16, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours