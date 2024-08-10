× Expand Marty Haggard/The GEM Theatre Marty Haggard

With country music in his blood, Marty Haggard, son of Merle Haggard, returns to the GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, August 10 at 7:30pm. His family-oriented show, Marty Haggard: A Tribute to Merle Haggard “My Dad,” honors his legendary father through song and storytelling. Marty grew up traveling with his father and has been touring as a solo artist for over four decades. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience real country music. Tickets are $40-$45; reserved seating recommended and available and online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 706-625-3132.